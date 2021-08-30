IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As Hurricane Ida hurled toward the Gulf Coast, many residents evacuated to North Texas, but say their hearts are still at home as their wait to find out if they still have one.

For Sean Bridges, it was an eerily similar situation to 16 years earlier to the day, when Hurricane Katrina devastated Louisiana.

“I fled from the city, and I left with my wife. I lost both of my homes,” he said.

They stayed in the Dallas area for 13 years, returning to New Orleans just a few years ago.

This time, they fled Ida and again sought North Texas for refuge.

But now they’re a family of 9.

“I told my kids and everything that when we walk away from this house, there’s a possibility that we might not be able to come back to this house,” he said.

The uncertainty is common for Ida evacuees in North Texas.

“It’s this feeling that you get that something might be wrong,” said 15-year-old evacuee Ivy Valdovinos.

She knows that the roof of her high school is gone and that school is cancelled indefinitely.

She said the neighbors who stayed behind can’t give them an update on their home.

“Now that there’s a whole lot of light poles down, trees and everything that are blocking the roads, there’s really no way they can check on our houses, so it’s been pretty rough,” she said.

But with the images of destruction and power outages could last for weeks, she knows this is just beginning.

“A lot of people might not have jobs when we go back, so it’s really hard just staying here and not knowing if we’re going to have a home to go back to.”