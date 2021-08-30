Man Who Shot And Killed Lyft Driver ‘May Have Been Inspired By Foreign Terrorist Organization’ Say Dallas FBIA note left in the vehicle of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed Sunday, August 29, suggest he may have been inspired by a foreign terrorist organization,” said Matthew DeSarno, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Dallas.

Is Your Child’s Teacher Vaccinated For Covid-19?Brian New looks at that question and more.

Domenic Patrick Aguilar-Acevedo,5, Of Texas Found Dead In Colorado Mountains After Suspected AbuseThe body of 5-year-old Domenic Patrick Aguilar-Acevedo was found in the Colorado mountains last week, about a month after authorities believe he was abused and died in Texas, according to an arrest warrant. Katie Johnston reports.

