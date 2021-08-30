IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is mourning the passing of an officer who served the department for 12 years and retired in 2020.
“It is with a heavy heart that we share that retired Officer Jesse Boleman passed away after battling health issues yesterday,” Irving PD said on its Facebook page Monday, August 30.
Officer Boleman spent a total of 31 years in law enforcement. He also served in the U.S. Army.
“We ask that you pray for his family, friends, and those who worked with him,” the department said.
The Irving Police Department did not say how Boleman died.