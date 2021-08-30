DALLAS(CBSDFW.COM) — While several local school districts push for masks, North Texas schools are not requiring vaccines for teachers.
A CBS 11 I-Team investigation found most districts are not even asking teachers about vaccination status.
Out of the 42 school districts that responded to an I-Team survey, six districts said they were either keeping track of teacher vaccination rates or had a estimated vaccination rate based on anonymous surveys.
San Antonio ISD is the only major school district in Texas to require all its staff to be vaccinated.
