NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews from several North Texas nonprofits are heading east to help Louisianans after Hurricane Ida.

Texas Baptist Men are expected to arrive in Louisiana sometime on Monday night, August 30.

But exactly where they will end up is still unknown.

Their first priority is getting food to those without power.

“Obviously this is a very significant storm that’s caused significant damage.” Said John Hall, spokesman for Texas Baptist Men. “This morning we sent 40 disaster relief volunteers, with a mobile kitchen capable of providing up to 30,000 meals a day.”

Other groups like McKinney-based Minuteman disaster response, and Red Cross North Texas have already got crews stationed in the Pelican State.

“Any time there is some sort of disaster response, it really is a village,” said Lisa Morgan, Red Cross North Texas’ Communications Manager. “We have things like those ready to eat meals, soap, toothbrush, tooth paste, those things you may not have if your home has been destroyed.”

On top of nonprofits, local businesses are also sending help.

AdvantaClean is a disaster recovery company based in Coppell.

They are sending a 53-foot truck filled with supplies like generators and fans.

They also have 100 employees going to help, companywide.

They have deployed their services after many major Louisiana hurricanes including Katrina.

They say they understand finding workers after any traumatic event is difficult.

Within the first few weeks they are hoping to get power to at least 300 homes and businesses.

“If we can help out a little bit, help people get to their homes and stay safe, we will do it anytime,” said Billy Sanez, with AdvantaClean.