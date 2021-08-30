DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are asking for the public’s help finding a man and woman they suspect of shooting a man on August 26.
Investigators have released photos of the two suspects. The victim was shot multiple times at 3:45 a.m. at 2444 Walnut Ridge Street. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information about the case may contact Detective Marc Tucker at 214.671.3621 or marc.tucker@dallascityhall.com and refer to case No. 153553-2021.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. To make an anonymous tip, call 214.373.8477.