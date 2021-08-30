Texas Baptist Men Headed Out To Help Those Impacted By Tropical Storm IdaA group from North Texas is heading out to help those left behind in the wake of yesterday's powerful storm.

3 hours ago

CBS 11's Anne Elise Parks "Baby Bump Update" 8/30CBS 11 News' soon-to-be next, new hire is currently the size of a pineapple. At 33 weeks, baby is losing that wrinkled, alien look, as skin is less red and transparent. It's becoming soft and smooth as he/she plumps up in preparation for birth.

3 hours ago

Covid And The Classroom: Stressed Out? Don't Fear Asking For HelpParents are struggling to balance work, child care and self-care while keeping worries — both your children’s and your own — under control. You don’t have to do it alone.

3 hours ago