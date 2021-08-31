Sgt. Wilson, who appeared in an episode of “Lone Star Law” in 2016, died August 26, “after valiantly battling a series of health complications related to COVID,” Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Executive Director, Carter Smith said in a statement shared via the Texas Game Wardens’ Facebook page. READ MORE: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed At Home On Bending Oak Trail In Dallas

“Chris was a big man with a big heart, who left a positive impression and impact for all those fortunate enough to have worked and spent time with him over his 16 years of exemplary service to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and our grateful state,” read the statement.

Wilson spent 12 years working in San Saba County and then Bell County before he was promoted to sergeant special investigator, through which he focused on environmental crimes, and at times investigated threats against game wardens and park police officers.

Wilson also assisted the Game Warden Training Academy’s training staff “helping to teach the next generation of Game Wardens,” read the statement.