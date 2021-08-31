AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Valentine Johnathan Price to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.

Price, 37, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and a parole violation.

Price has been wanted since May 2020, when he violated his parole and absconded from his last known address in Fort Worth.

In 2002, he was convicted of sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 4-year-old girl.

In 2018, Price was convicted of failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register.

He was released on parole in January 2020, then added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List on Aug. 23, 2021.

Price is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has tattoos on his back, upper chest and both arms. Price also has scars on his forehead. He may be going by the name of “Jon.” For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

So far this year, the DPS said it and other agencies have arrested 15 of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including four gang members and seven sex offenders.

In addition, $20,500 in rewards have been paid for tips that have yielded arrests.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading his arrest and capture. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

The number is 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).