DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking to find whoever shot an orange and white 4-month-old kitten last month.
Police said the kitten was found injured from a single gunshot wound in the 10300 block of C F Hawn Frwy (Service Road) on July 25, around 8:30 p.m.
Police said the kitten is now doing well and has been adopted.
The Dallas Police Department is requesting anyone with information on the suspected shooter to contact DPD Crime Stoppers 1(877)373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez, #8518, Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115, Hannah.Tamez@dallascityhall.com.
The crime is documented under case number 133090-2021.