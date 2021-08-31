LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Freer and Laredo North Stations apprehended a large group of individuals on August 29 after responding to a burning tractor-trailer 18 miles east of Laredo.
Agents responded to a call from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office of a trailer that was burning on Highway 59.
As agents approached the burnt trailer, they found that the trailer seal was cut and someone had opened the doors. They searched the area and found 64 undocumented individuals hiding in the brush nearby. They were from the countries of Guatemala and Mexico were uninjured and processed accordingly before being returned to their home countries. At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire.