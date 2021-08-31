PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police are dealing with their second officer involved shooting in three days.
The latest incident happened at about 6 a.m. on August 31 as SWAT officers served a warrant at a home in the area of West Spring Creek Parkway and Green Oaks Drive, police spokesman David Tilley said.READ MORE: Human Smuggler Abandons 9-Year-Old In The Brush Near Southern Border
A man at the house tried to escape and opened fire while running away from officers, who returned fire, Tilley said. The suspect was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. There is no word yet on the severity of his injuries. His name has not been released.READ MORE: Ida Leaves Louisiana Coast In The Dark, Many Without Power Amid Stifling Heat
The investigation is still active.
“No it’s not over. There’s still a lot of investigation to go on… obviously we are dealing with an officer involved shooting so we’re going to be looking into the nature of everything that took place and contacting the district attorney’s office,” said Tilley.MORE NEWS: Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed At Home On Bending Oak Trail In Dallas
No police officers were injured.