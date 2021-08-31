CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 100-year-old Carrollton woman who’s story brought attention to the plight homebound seniors who had difficulty getting a COVID-19 vaccine has died of natural causes.
But there’s a happy ending to Cleta Brown’s life.
She told CBS 11 back in March her only wish was to get vaccinated and live long enough to celebrate her birthday in close contact with family and friends in August.
A health care agency saw the news report and offered a home visit to administer the vaccine.
CBS 11 was there when she got the shot days later.
On August 3, Brown posed for photos with her entire family to celebrate 100 years.
Her family told CBS 11 she passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 20 and was buried next to her husband in DFW National Cemetery.