EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists assigned to the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing seized 320 pounds of pork bologna and 30 pounds of turkey ham meant for illegal resale stateside.

The discovery was made when a 20-year-old United States citizen/resident of El Paso, presented himself for inspection. A CBP officer observed what appeared to be meat products hidden in the back seat of a 2012 Honda Odyssey he was driving. A negative declaration for fruits, meats, vegetables, meats, plants, and live animals was obtained by the CBP officer who then referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection. A search of the vehicle by Agriculture Specialists resulted in the discovery of 31 rolls of bologna and 2 rolls of turkey ham concealed under blankets, under the seats, center console, and inside a duffle bag. The man admitted the bologna was for resale in the U.S. He was issued a $1,000 civil penalty and the products were seized and destroyed by CBP.

“With the recent detection of the African Swine Fever in the Dominican Republic, it is important that no pork products are brought into the U.S.” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can be detrimental to our agriculture industry.”