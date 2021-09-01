DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Representatives of Angela West, the wife of Republican candidate for governor Allen West, say results are back on a blood alcohol test after her DWI arrest last month and showed no alcohol in her blood at the time police tested her.
West agreed to a standard field sobriety test the night she was pulled over, which she failed, according to police. But West said she believes she passed it despite a health issue. “I have had an aneurysm so I’m a little off balance sometimes. I walked back and forth. I spoke to her. I told her I had Chilean sea bass… I wasn’t slurring my words.”READ MORE: John Gales Sr., Legendary Basketball Coach, Educator In Forth Worth ISD For 36 Years, Passes Away At 82
Statement from attorney for Angela West confirming what we first reported that her blood alcohol test came back negative for any intoxicants after her DWI arrest. Attorney adds that Dallas County DA dropped the charge. West is the wife of GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Allen West pic.twitter.com/X5wdBGg85g
— J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) September 1, 2021
The 61-one-year-old’s attorney, George R. Milner, III released a statement confirming what CBS 11 News first reported, that the toxicology report showed no alcohol or drugs in Mrs. West’s system. He added that the Dallas County DA dropped the charge.
West spoke to CBS 11 shortly after the incident and said she regretted becoming a distraction from her husband’s campaign. She also insisted she didn’t throw her husband’s name around to get out of a ticket.
