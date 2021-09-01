GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine-Colleyville ISD responded to concerns from the public about the reason or reasons behind its decision to put Colleyville Heritage High Principal James Whitfield on paid administrative leave on Monday, August 30.

Without disclosing why the decision was made, GCISD shared a list of concerns that did not lead to district leaders’ decision to put Whitfield on leave, including public statements at a recent school board meeting, allegations he was teaching Critical Race Theory or because photos on his social media account of him and his wife that some felt were inappropriate.

None of those issues led to Whitfield’s being put on paid administrative leave, the school district said.

Here is GCPISD’s full statement on the matter on Wednesday, Sept 1: