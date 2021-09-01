LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A student was detained for bringing a gun to Harmon High School on Sept. 1. He now faces a charge of having a gun in places where weapons are prohibited, a third-degree felony.
The student did not make any specific threats and was removed from campus by Lewisville Police officers without incident. Police said they haven't yet determined why the juvenile had the gun.
The Harmon campus was placed on a brief hold after the gun was reported. At that time, entrance into the building was prohibited and movement inside the building was limited. With the incident now resolved, normal operations have resumed on campus, according to police.
Texas Penal Code 46.03 defines Places Weapons Prohibited as:
(a) A person commits an offense if the person intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly possesses or goes with a firearm, location-restricted knife, club, or prohibited weapon listed in Section 46.05(a):
(1) on the physical premises of a school or educational institution, any grounds or building on which an activity sponsored by a school or educational institution is being conducted, or a passenger transportation vehicle of a school or educational institution, whether the school or educational institution is public or private.
A third-degree felony carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000, if convicted.