Home Depot Donates $1M To Hurricane Ida Relief, Operation Blessing Providing Disaster Kits Critical supplies are being packed up and shipped to Louisiana after the state took the brunt of the deadly category 4 hurricane.

Some Hurricane Ida Evacuees Make North Texas Their Temporary HomeAs Hurricane Ida hurled toward the Gulf Coast, many residents evacuated to North Texas, but say their hearts are still at home as their wait to find out if they still have one.

Weakened, But Still Powerful, Tropical Storm Ida Leaves More Than A Million Without PowerIda is now a tropical storm after spending 16 hours as a hurricane over Louisiana and Mississippi.