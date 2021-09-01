NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Critical supplies are being packed up and shipped to Louisiana after the state took the brunt of the deadly category 4 hurricane.
The Home Depot foundation and Operation Blessing are putting together hundreds of disaster relief kits. "It's very important to us to give back to community," Home Depot's District Manager, Sally Maurice said.
Each one is to help with cleaning efforts. They have paper towels, trash bags, gloves, masks and more.
“You literally can lose everything you own so something as simple as paper towels become a much needed item,” Maurice said. She wrote hopeful messages on each kit—saying things like ‘you’ve got this’ and ‘stay strong’. While the region rebuilds, she says she’s happy to help in any way she can.
Home Depot has also donated $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief.