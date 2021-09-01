HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Hurst Police officer shot a man armed with a knife Wednesday evening, Sept. 1.
Police said it happened on Henson Drive near Billy Creek Drive around 5:20 p.m.
The officer who shot the man had responded to a call in that area about a man threatening family members.
Police said the man with the knife would not put it down and was threatening the officer.
The man who was shot was taken to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth and is in stable condition.
The officer was not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing