MELISSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested three suspects related to the shooting of a 13-year-old during a failed robbery attempt near Melissa on August 24. Deputies saved the victim by using a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
It happened in the 300 block of Covey Lane. In the days following the shooting, Collin County Sheriff's investigators arrested and identified the three suspects who participated in this crime as Chung Hup, Zenzele Dube, and Bawi Bik. All three are charged with first degree felony counts of Aggravated Robbery, Injury to a Child, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.
"I'm extremely proud of my deputies for their dogged determination and the relentless pursuit as they coordinated with the Lewisville Police Department and agents from Homeland Security Investigations to track down and arrest the criminals who attempted to rob and then shot this child," said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner.
All three suspects are currently in the Denton County Jail and Collin County Detention Facility in lieu of a $450,000 bond.
