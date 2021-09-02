CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police, including a SWAT vehicle, surrounded an apartment east of downtown this morning after reports of a shooting inside.

Cops got the call around 10:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Ross Avenue near Haskell.

A spokesperson says a suspect was seen with a gun but that no one was shot.

Video from Chopper 11 showed a man being carried out on a gurney to a nearby ambulance.

Police were expected to provide updated information later today.

