FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man wanted in Forney in connection with multiple stolen vehicles and one incident in which a police officer was injured, is now in police custody.
Forney Police said Michael Luke Ikennan Au Mon Okwesa, 20, of Forney was arrested by Denton Police on Thursday, Sept. 2 on warrants out of Forney.
Okwesa is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest and criminal mischief.
All are state jail felonies.
Okwesa is being held in the Denton City Jail and will be transported to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office for holding and arraignment on his charges.
Anyone with more information about this or any other incident, can contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-564-7607.
You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or click here and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.