KEENE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 70-year-old Johnson County man faces a murder charge after calling 911 and telling dispatchers he shot his wife who was found dead.
Charles Duckworth, who lives just north of Keene, was taken into custody Wednesday evening, Sept. 1.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the residence on Wren Court just after 6 p.m.
When they arrived, they found the man's wife, identified as 69-year-old Brenda Harkness Duckworth, dead inside.
Crime scene investigators were called out along with the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Deputies have not released a motive for the shooting.
Duckworth was taken to the Johnson County Jail and was awaiting arraignment.