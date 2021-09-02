DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the fatal shooting victim found in a car on August 30 as Victor Amador Camargo Garcia, 28.
Garcia was found at 11:19 p.m. at 3420 Hammerly Drive. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.
The motive and circumstances surrounding his killing are under investigation. This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation with no one in custody. The Homicide Unit asks anyone with information regarding this murder to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com.