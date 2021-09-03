TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is dead after allegedly pulling a gun on a Lake Worth police officer on Sept. 3.
It happened at 2 a.m. during a traffic stop. The driver and front side passenger got out of the car and took off running, but the back seat passenger allegedly remained and had a gun. The police chief said the officer had “no choice but to shoot.” The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. His identity wasn’t released due to pending notification of next of kin.
All of the officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.