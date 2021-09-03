FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he’s ready for Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his long layoff.
Prescott hasn't played since the ankle injury that ended his season last October. Next came a shoulder issue that sidelined Prescott most of training camp.
Prescott was cleared to throw with full velocity last week.
The Cowboys are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:20 p.m.
