GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police are investigating a vehicle crash that killed a 24 year old Fort Worth man.
At 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, Grapevine Police responded to 911 calls about a car that had rear-ended a semi-trailer on Westbound I-635 at N SH-121 Southbound.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 4-door sedan partially under the rear of the trailer. Firefighters arrived on scene and determined the driver was deceased.
The roadway was closed and traffic was diverted Northbound on SH-121 for approximately three hours while a crash team investigated the accident. There were no other passengers in the car, and the driver of the semi-trailer was not injured.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the driver’s name pending contact with next of kin.