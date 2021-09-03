FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Downtown Fort Worth’s City Center towers will turn off non-essential lights starting Sunday during the peak migratory period for birds.
The inside and outside of both the Bank of America Tower and the Wells Fargo Tower will be dimmed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sept. 5 to Oct. 29.
City Center also participated in the Lights Out Texas program last spring.
Johnny Campbell, President and CEO of City Center Management, said it’s “vitally important City Center does its part to protect migratory birds as they pass through”
"According to Texan by Nature, brightly lit buildings can confuse birds as they're flying at night, causing them to crash into the buildings. Small businesses and homeowners are also encouraged to join the effort," Campbell explained.
Founder of Texan by Nature, Laura Bush, suggested the following measures for everyone in North Texas to protect migratory birds:
- Turn off all non-essential lights from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.
- Do not use landscape lighting to light up trees or gardens where birds may be resting.
- For essential lights, such as security lighting, use the following friendly lighting practices:
- Aim lights down
- Use lighting shields to direct light downwards and to avoid light shining into the sky or trees
- Use motion detectors and sensors so lights are only on when you need them
- Close blinds at night to reduce the amount of light being emitted from windows
- Share your efforts on social media to encourage friends to join you