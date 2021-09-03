DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The NFC East nearly crowned a 6-10 champion last year.
With Dak Prescott back from injury in Dallas, there's hope at least one team will having a winning record.
The Cowboys lead the division in offensive firepower with Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and the return of three top linemen.
But reigning division champion Washington has the toughest defense in the East.
Prescott’s return gets most of the attention in Dallas, which has only four playoff wins since capturing its fifth Super Bowl title in 1996.
The Cowboys are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:20 p.m.
