FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A judge in Fort Worth granted a temporary injunction Friday that will continue to keep Fort Worth Independent School District from enforcing a face-covering rule in schools.
The injunction is in place until a January trial, or until circumstances change according to the order.READ MORE: Vehicle Pursuit Leads To Officer Involved Shooting In Fort Worth, Witnesses Sought
The order from Judge John Chupp also specifically instructs the district to inform employees of the injunction, and let them know violations could come with sanctions.READ MORE: $10,000 Reward Offered For Man Seen Throwing Molotov Cocktail Near Capitol
Fort Worth tried to enforce a face-covering rule before school started in August, but was stopped when parents filed for an emergency restraining order.MORE NEWS: Dallas Serial Rapist David Thomas Hawkins Sentenced To Life In Prison
While other districts around the state have had success in challenging Governor Greg Abbott’s order prohibiting face-covering policies, the FWISD board has instructed Superintendent Kent Scribner only to enforce the rule when it would no longer be in violation of a court order.