PILOT POINT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – All after school activities for Pilot Point ISD have been cancelled after a threat was made at the high school Friday.

The district has not said what the threat was, but just that they are working to make sure all students are released safely.

“There was a threat made at the high school and out of an abundance of caution our law enforcement is investigating leads. We were able to remove the kids immediately from the High School to the field house, and then were able to move them to the Middle School. Our immediate focus is to ensure the safe release of all our students. At this point, there is a uniformed law enforcement presence at all campuses to ensure a safe release.”