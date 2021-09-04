AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Bijan Robinson scored twice and Hudson Card threw two touchdown passes in his first career start, leading No. 21 Texas to a 38-18 victory over No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday in coach Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns debut.
Robinson caught a touchdown ad ran for another and had 176 total yards.
Card passed for 224 yards and also ran for a third-quarter touchdown.
Sarkisian was Alabama's offensive coordinator last season.
He took over at Texas after Tom Herman was fired after four winning seasons and four bowl wins but no Big 12 championships.
The Longhorns will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.
