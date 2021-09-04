DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Tanner Mordecai threw a school-record seven touchdowns — five coming in the first half — and SMU broke it open in the second quarter and went on to beat Abilene Christian 56-9 in a season opener.
A transfer from Oklahoma, Mordecai's seven touchdowns tied the American Athletic Conference record.
Mordecai completed 24-of-30 attempts for 317 yards while seven different ball carriers tallied 171 yards on the ground. Stone Earle threw for 176 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats.
SMU will take on the North Texas Mean Green Saturday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.
