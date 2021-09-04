ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Hundreds of North Texas first responders geared up to climb 110 floors nearly 20 years after the deadly Sept. 11 attacks.
The yearly event remembers the 343 firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and 9 EMS workers who lost their lives.READ MORE: Judge Shields Some Texas Abortion Clinics From Lawsuits
Fireman Mike McMahon was just in 5th grade on Sept. 11. He says he knew then the magnitude of that devastating day and events like this symbolize how important his job really is.
“343 of them went in stairwells just like that and didn’t get to come out. It’s an emotional moment for us,” McMahon said.READ MORE: Richardson ISD School Latest COVID-19 Closure Amid Spike In Texas Student Cases
Around their necks were the pictures of those heroes.
Arlington Police Chief Al Jones has been participating in the stair climb since the attacks happened in 2001, and says as time goes on it’s their duty to never forget.
“It’s something that we’re always going to remember as first responders,” Jones said.MORE NEWS: Dallas ISD Teacher Comes Out Of Retirement To Help Students
As the first responders finished their climb, they rang a bell — signifying their mission in honor of their fallen brothers is complete.