NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Just in time for Labor Day weekend, grocery stores selling beer and wine can offer it before noon.
The Texas law now allows people stock up on their adult beverages at 10 a.m. on Sundays, two hours earlier than before. House Bill 1518 passed on June 18, ending a longtime law set in response to the repealing of Prohibition. A similar bill stalled in the Texas Legislature in 2019, the same year that beer-to-go was legalized
The new law also offers some changes for hotel bars, which can now sell alcohol at any time to registered guests. While beer and wine sales hours have expanded, liquor stores must still remain closed on Sundays.