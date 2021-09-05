DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 26-year-old Daniel Fermin Martinez. He was last seen at 2 a.m. on Sept. 3 on-foot in the 100 block of Mt Hood Street.
He was wearing black low cut Air Force one shoes, blue jeans shorts, royal blue T-shirt and a silver necklace. Police said he's Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes, is 5'07" and weighs 200 lbs. Martinez may be confused and in need of assistance, according to police.
Call the police department at 911 or (214) 671.4268 and reference case number 159606-2021 if you know where he is.
