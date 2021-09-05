GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead and a man is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a fiery crash at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 5.
The crash happened on westbound on Highway 66 between Dexham Rd. and E. Centerville Rd. Investigators believe one vehicle, a tan SUV driven by Gustavo Huerta Jr., rear-ended a maroon passenger car causing it to hit the concrete barrier, overturn, then crash and burn in a ditch. The two occupants in the maroon passenger car were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Huerta Jr., remained on scene. The investigation led officers to believe the 30-year-old was impaired. Huerta was arrested and charged.
He is currently in the Garland Detention Center. No bond has been set.
The victims have not been identified at this time and the investigation is ongoing.