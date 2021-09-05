CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Alcohol, Crime, Death, DUI, dwi, Garland, Gustavo Huerta Jr., manslaughter, Police, Victims

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead and a man is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a fiery crash at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 5.

The crash happened on westbound on Highway 66 between Dexham Rd. and E. Centerville Rd. Investigators believe one vehicle, a tan SUV driven by Gustavo Huerta Jr., rear-ended a maroon passenger car causing it to hit the concrete barrier, overturn, then crash and burn in a ditch. The two occupants in the maroon passenger car were pronounced deceased at the scene.

READ MORE: FEMA Searching For Hurricane Ida Evacuees In Dallas So They Can Register For Help

Gustavo Huerta Jr. (credit: Garland Police Department)

Huerta Jr., remained on scene. The investigation led officers to believe the 30-year-old was impaired. Huerta was arrested and charged.

READ MORE: Cowboys' Zack Martin Likely To Miss Opener After Positive COVID-19 Test

He is currently in the Garland Detention Center. No bond has been set.

MORE NEWS: Mordecai's 7 TDs Launch SMU Past Abilene Christian 56-9

The victims have not been identified at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

CBSDFW.com Staff