FEMA Searching For Hurricane Ida Evacuees In Dallas So They Can Register For HelpFEMA workers are are trying to reach Hurricane Ida evacuees from Louisiana, some of whom may have rented hotel rooms or are in other locations in the Dallas area.

Home Depot Donates $1M To Hurricane Ida Relief, Operation Blessing Providing Disaster Kits Critical supplies are being packed up and shipped to Louisiana after the state took the brunt of the deadly category 4 hurricane.

Some Hurricane Ida Evacuees Make North Texas Their Temporary HomeAs Hurricane Ida hurled toward the Gulf Coast, many residents evacuated to North Texas, but say their hearts are still at home as their wait to find out if they still have one.