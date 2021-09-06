ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver who struck a disabled vehicle on I-30 in Arlington Sunday night, Sept. 5, died after the crash.
The person inside the disabled vehicle was not injured.
Arlington Police said it happened shortly before 11:00 p.m. in the 3500 block of East I-30.
The first car was traveling westbound on I-30 when it became disabled due to engine trouble.
The car remained in the inside lane of traffic due to construction in the area with no shoulder available.
The driver activated the car’s emergency hazard lights and remained seated inside.
The second car was traveling westbound and struck the rear of the disabled vehicle.
The driver of the car that struck the disabled vehicle was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Arlington Police investigators said they have not ruled out speed and intoxication as possible causative factors for this crash.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.