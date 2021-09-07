ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department responded to a major crash in the 1500 block E. Randol Mill Road on Tuesday, September 7, at 1:39 a.m. involving two cars.
A motorist was driving westbound on E. Randol Mill Road and proceeding through the intersection at AT&T Way when another motorist traveling northbound on AT&T Way is believed to have ran the red signal striking the first vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle on E. Randol Mill Road, a 62-year old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were three occupants inside the second vehicle which investigators believe ran the red signal light.
The driver of the second vehicle, Dangelo Ortega, of Garland, was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter based upon the facts of this crash and will be officially arraigned upon release from a local hospital. A passenger in the vehicle, Latarik Jackson, was arrested for felony warrants for Murder and Aggravated Assault out of Harrison County, Texas. The third passenger of the vehicle was released to medical staff at the scene.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.