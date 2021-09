EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized narcotics which totaled more than $400,000 in street value.

“While drug trafficking organizations employ a wide variety of methods to move their illicit product, CBP officers continue to utilize high-tech tools coupled with inspection experience to interdict these narcotics loads and keep our communities safe,” said Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure happened on Monday, August 30, when a CBP officer assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge II referred a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado for secondary inspection. The vehicle was driven by a 41-year-old female U.S. citizen accompanied by a 33-year-old male U.S. citizen traveling from Mexico. Upon a physical inspection of the driver’s belongings, one package was discovered. Upon a physical inspection of the passenger’s belongings, seven packages were discovered. A subsequent physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of another package. A total of nine packages of alleged black tar heroin were discovered weighing a total of 15.4 pounds. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $418,800.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. The two vehicle passengers were arrested, and the cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security investigations special agents for further investigation