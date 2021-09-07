EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized narcotics which totaled more than $400,000 in street value.
“While drug trafficking organizations employ a wide variety of methods to move their illicit product, CBP officers continue to utilize high-tech tools coupled with inspection experience to interdict these narcotics loads and keep our communities safe,” said Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.READ MORE: With Fellow GOP Members By His Side, Texas Governor Greg Abbott Signs New Voting Bill Into Law
The seizure happened on Monday, August 30, when a CBP officer assigned to the Camino Real International Bridge II referred a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado for secondary inspection. The vehicle was driven by a 41-year-old female U.S. citizen accompanied by a 33-year-old male U.S. citizen traveling from Mexico. Upon a physical inspection of the driver’s belongings, one package was discovered. Upon a physical inspection of the passenger’s belongings, seven packages were discovered. A subsequent physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of another package. A total of nine packages of alleged black tar heroin were discovered weighing a total of 15.4 pounds. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $418,800.READ MORE: Dangelo Ortega Arrested For Intoxication Manslaughter After 62-Year-Old Killed In Crash
CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. The two vehicle passengers were arrested, and the cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security investigations special agents for further investigationMORE NEWS: North Texas City Using Lego Animation Video To Break Down $550+ Million City Budget