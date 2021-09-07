(CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas Maverick Cedric Ceballos said on Tuesday, Sept. 7, he has spent 10 days in the intensive care unit with COVID-19 and is asking for prayers as he fights the virus.
Ceballos played for the Mavericks from 1997 to 2000.
“On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but(t), I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery. If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done….. Thx,” Ceballos posted on Twitter.
In a photo, he is wearing an oxygen mask.
Ceballos, 52, spent 11 seasons in the NBA with five teams.
In addition to the Mavericks, he played for the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat.