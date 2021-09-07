AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The reward for Margaret Lorrain Smith, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was increased to $8,500 for information leading to her arrest if the tips are received during the month of September. Smith, 62, is wanted for capital murder.

Smith is charged with hiring a man to kill her husband, George Smith, on Aug. 6, 2007. An investigation determined Smith lured him to Surfside Beach, Texas, late at night. Smith is accused of leaving her husband sitting in the sand when a man she hired beat George to death with a metal object. In September 2007, Smith and the man she hired were indicted for capital murder.

Smith’s co-defendant was convicted. Smith, however, has been on the run since Aug. 11, 2009, when she fled the Brazoria County area while on bond prior to the start of her trial. She was last seen on video in August 2009 in a San Antonio area Walmart getting into a maroon, four-door sedan, possibly a Lincoln Continental. In addition to the Texas Crime Stoppers featured reward of up to $8,500 during the month of September, a reward of $5,000 is also being offered through Brazoria County Crime Stoppers for information leading to Smith’s arrest.

Smith is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. She has a mole on the bottom of her right eyelid. She often dyes her naturally dark, curly hair or wears a wig. She went by Margaret or Lorrain.