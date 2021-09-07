FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — While the buying and selling frenzy has cooled off in North Texas real estate, home improvement projects are still going strong.

In fact, Hearth, a home improvement tech company ranks the state of Texas at #2 in the nation when it comes to home loans being awarded in 2021.

Texas came in right behind Wyoming, and one spot ahead of Florida.

Dago Garcia, a Senior Content Manager for Hearth said homeowners are keeping up with projects at record pace.

Garcia added, “People have been stuck at home. We have been doing the whole work from home thing and people are taking a hard look at their homes and thinking ‘oh my gosh I need to do something about this kitchen and this bathroom now.’ ”

According to Garcia, the vast majority of loans being awarded in Texas fall in the 15,000 to 25,0000 range.

“These loan amounts they are nothing to scoff at. There is a lot of business being down out there in the home improvement industry, and home owners are really chomping at the bit to get their home projects done.”

Garcia said also fueling the rush to get home improvements loans are the low interest rates.

He says the rates can be as low as 4.99 % on a basic loan, but it all depends on credit scores.

Experts say most lenders won’t work with people who have less than 550 score on their credit.

As far as the most popular project being completed inside homes Garcia says you name it.

“Some of the most popular project when it comes to home financing are pretty surprising especially in DFW area. Disability services is pretty high, so is general contracting, windows, interior remodeling…that could be your living room bedroom, and then fencing and decks.”