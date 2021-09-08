KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — All classes and morning activities at North Forney High School and Smith Intermediate have been cancelled for Wednesday, September 8.
In a statement sent out by the district, administrators said, "Law enforcement agencies are currently working an incident off-campus that is blocking a large area of roadway," near the schools.
According to the district access to the two campuses is being restricted due to the ongoing police investigation.
The schools closures are believed to be connected to a shooting that happened just after at 03:00 a.m. in the 6100 block of Falcon Way.
Officers found a male victim that had been shot several times. The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
Police say they have no suspect information and are encouraging anyone with information regarding the victim or the shooter to call Investigator Hempel at 972-932-9789 or send an email to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.
Tips can also be left anonymously with Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522.