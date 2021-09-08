NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On September 8 some officers with the Grand Prairie Police Department made hundreds of students in the Grand Prairie Independent School District smile. The delight came with the delivery of free shoes and socks.

More than 300 students — pre-K through 2nd grade — will leave school Wednesday with brand new shoes. Delivery of the footwear was extra special because the cost of the purchase was fully funded by GPPD. The department is launching the ‘Blue Shoes Program’ and every year they plan on giving out free socks and shoes to youngsters.

Chief of police Daniel Scesney told CBS 11 News their motivation for the program is to provide confidence to every student. The Chief said everyone recognized that the last year and a half has been especially tough on parents financially and the department wanted to help.

“It’s very difficult to learn when you’re uncomfortable,” explained Chief Scesney. “This will give them [students] an opportunity to have brand new shoes and have a sense of confidence so that they can focus on what’s truly important, which is education.”

When it came to the shoes there was a wide selection for the kids to choose from.