ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of parents in Allen ISD are filing a federal class action lawsuit against the school district, stating they want leaders to follow recommendations from U.S. government health leaders and doctors from Cook Children’s Medical Center regarding COVID-19.
The school district is following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, leaving mask-wearing at school as an option, not a requirement.
Attorneys who filed the lawsuit are expected to share more information on Thursday.
On Wednesday night, Sept. 8, the Law Firm Of Cirkiel & Associates, P.C. said in a news release, “Class Members allege, among other things, that the School Board fails to follow recommendations from the United States Department of Health & Human Services Center For Disease Control and locally the Cook Children’s Health System about how to prevent the spread of COVID 19 Virus and Delta Variant. This failure by the School District has caused too many children to get sick and has put them, their classmates, and their families, as well as staff, at further risk.”
Allen ISD released the following statement on the matter to CBS 11 late Wednesday night:
Due to the ongoing litigation, the school district cannot speak to the specifics regarding its response to the lawsuit at this time. The District, however, strongly disagrees that the students’ constitutional rights have been violated by leaving masks as an option for students and staff.
Allen ISD continues to work proactively and professionally with parents who have questions or concerns about COVID-related issues. The vast majority of these concerns have been resolved without the need for litigation.