ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of parents in Allen ISD are filing a federal class action lawsuit against the school district, stating they want leaders to follow recommendations from U.S. government health leaders and doctors from Cook Children’s Medical Center regarding COVID-19.

The school district is following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, leaving mask-wearing at school as an option, not a requirement.

Attorneys who filed the lawsuit are expected to share more information on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, Sept. 8, the Law Firm Of Cirkiel & Associates, P.C. said in a news release, “Class Members allege, among other things, that the School Board fails to follow recommendations from the United States Department of Health & Human Services Center For Disease Control and locally the Cook Children’s Health System about how to prevent the spread of COVID 19 Virus and Delta Variant. This failure by the School District has caused too many children to get sick and has put them, their classmates, and their families, as well as staff, at further risk.”

Allen ISD released the following statement on the matter to CBS 11 late Wednesday night: