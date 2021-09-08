TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — In 2020, the Tarrant Area Food Bank distributed some 50 million meals to families in need. Now the organization aims to reach even more families as fall approaches and food insecurities continue to hit North Texans hard.

The food bank is expanding distribution and giving out food boxes every Wednesday night instead of Friday morning.

The Mega Mobile Market will now be at the Herman Clark Stadium from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Families can expect to receive a box filled with your basic staples of protein, dairy products, as well as fruits and vegetables.

The events handing out food are made possible with the help of 350 partner agencies. Together they’ve helped the TAFB provide more than 1 million meals to families a week.

Dr. Shagranda Traveler, with the Tarrant Area Food Bank, says the change from mornings to evenings has more to do with the organization’s desire to get things back to normal.

The group had been using the stadium since the summer, but now want to return the space for the Friday Night Lights of high school football, while still providing a platform for no family in Tarrant County to go hungry.

Anyone willing to assist with the volunteer distribution effort can go to the volunteer section of the Tarrant Area Food Bank’s website and click on ‘register now’.