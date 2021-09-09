FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Foundry District in Fort Worth offers more than six acres of curated shops and watering holes, where every wall is a canvas.

Amy Castellanos, Senior Vice President of Development of M2G Ventures, says it goes beyond just a place where visitors can shop.

“You’re not just looking for a store, you’re looking for a place where you can bring the family and your friends, have Instagram-able moments and just enjoy the environment,” Castellanos describes.

She says visitors can experience a sense of community and be inspired by the Foundry District’s “Inspiration Alley.”

“‘Inspiration Alley” is Texas’ largest outdoor art gallery; we have 70 pieces of art throughout the district, and we recently expanded the alley,” Castellanos says. “We have a knack for creating interesting places and destinations where people want to hang out.”

Visitors can even explore the area on one of the Foundry branded bikes that are part of the Fort Worth Bike Sharing program.

Jennifer Grissom, the Director of Fort Worth Bike Sharing, says renting a bike at one of the 53 stations around Fort Worth is as easy as rent, ride and repeat.

“People love the e-bikes,” Grissom says. “They love being able to really experience the area, instead of just being a passerby or going by in a car, they really get to interact with the places that they’re going to.”

Allowing you to discover parts of town on two wheels instead of four.

The Foundry District partners with Fort Worth Bike Sharing to provide unique events and bike tours. Recently, they held an art and coffee bike tour. Then, later this year, they have events planned for Halloween and Friendsgiving.