FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys open the 2021 season Thursday night, Sept. 9, against the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s a true test for the Cowboys, as the Buccaneers are welcoming back all 22 starters from the team that earned the championship ring last February.

“Oh, you mean Champa-Bay?”

That’s how Buccaneers team reporter Casey Phillips describes the city where she works.

Phillips has spent the last several years with the Buccaneers and covered the 2020 championship season that culminated with Tampa Bay becoming the first NFL team to play in, and win the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

“You watch the Super Bowl, you see the confetti, but when it’s your team you’ve worked for. You know these players and coaches, and their families. It’s something you feel a part of. Standing there in that moment, in our stadium, and that confetti started to fall. It was overwhelming.” is how Phillips described the championship moment in Tampa Bay.

Phillips’ road to the Super Bowl started as a sixth grader in Carroll ISD.

“Twelve years old. This is it, this is what I want to do.” is how Phillips remembers the spark that ignited her drive to become a broadcaster.

From there, the two-decade broadcasting journey continued at Southlake Carroll High School, where Phillips not only averaged double digits for the Lady Dragons basketball team.

She also enrolled in the broadcasting class and started the school’s broadcasting club.

On to the University of Missouri, where she gained internships with the Mavericks, Cowboys and CBS 11 Sports.

After graduation, Phillips had stints with Disney, the Washington Wizards, the St. Louis Rams, and then to Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers organization presented her with a Super Bowl ring.

“I could not believe how big it is. It has my name on the side.” Phillips reaction upon receiving the ring, “I was blown away.”

A dream come true for Phillips, who has simple advice for anyone hoping to follow in her footsteps.

“It’s never too early to start dreaming, and start working for your dream.”