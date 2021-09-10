DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman dead just before evening rush hour on September 9.

It was approximately 4:40 p.m. when officers were called to the Eagle Pointe Apartments, in the 3800 block of Gannon Lane.

Once at the scene police found two victims; a Black male, who was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, and a Black female who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not find identification on either of the victims, now the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is working to positively identify them. Police have not determined the motive behind the h=shooting and say the case is still under investigation.

Officials are asking the anyone who knows the identity of the victims or the shooter to contact Detective Chad Murphy at 214-671-3679 or by sending an email referencing case number 163564-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. Crime Stoppers tips can be called in at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.