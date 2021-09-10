AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office has filed lawsuits against six Texas school districts, including Richardson ISD, over their mask mandates.
Richardson ISD began requiring masks when school started last month.
Superintendent Jeannie Stone said at the time she was following the recommendations of doctors and proven science in imposing the mask rule in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates.
Paxton tweeted Friday, Sept. 10, “Today, I filed suit against 6 Texas ISD’s and this is just the beginning. I will put an end to these unconstitutional mask mandates.”
Round Rock, Galveston, Elgin, Spring and Sherman Independent School Districts were also sued by the AG’s office.
“Not only are superintendents across Texas openly violating state law, but they are using district resources—that ought to be used for teacher merit raises or other educational benefits—to defend their unlawful political maneuvering,” Paxton said in a statement. “If districts choose to spend their money on legal fees, they must do so knowing that my office is ready and willing to litigate these cases. I have full confidence that the courts will side with the law – not acts of political defiance.”
Richardson ISD released a statement saying, “RISD has not been served with such a lawsuit and does not comment on pending litigation.”