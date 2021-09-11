PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Three teens who were at the center of a county-wide manhunt were taken into custody Saturday.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said Dallas Sheriff’s Office notified authorities that they tracked a stolen vehicle containing three suspects to Erath County following an aggravated robbery.

Erath County officers notified the Parker County Dispatch Center that they were in pursuit of the stolen vehicle and that it was headed toward Parker County.

Parker County deputies joined the pursuit and reported the suspect vehicle struck another car on I-20 before crashing near FM 1189.

Officials said the suspects immediately fled the scene on foot heading south near the Brock area. The suspects were considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies contacted neighboring agencies to assist in a manhunt and were quickly joined by Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers, Weatherford Police, Hudson Oaks Police, ATF and game wardens with Texas Parks and Wildlife. A Texas DPS helicopter also canvassed the area.

The suspects were spotted by concerned citizens who reported seeing “three suspicious males walking on Olive Branch Road.”

Law enforcement apprehended the suspects within two hours of initiating the manhunt. The suspects were taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Sheriff Authier said he is grateful and appreciative of the rapid response from all agencies who provided assistance.

“We have identified the three men who were taken into custody on various charges stemming from today’s events,” Sheriff Authier said.

He added other agencies involved are expected to file additional charges including aggravated robbery.

The suspects have been identified as:

Kert Jerome Parker Jr., 19, of Mesquite

Antquins DeWayen Johnson, 18, of Mesquite

Takirus Davon Jones, 19, of Duncanville

Parker and Johnson were charged with evading arrest. Jones was arrested on Dallas County charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Their bonds have not been set at this time.